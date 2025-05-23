☑️ Joshua Cobb was a U.S. Marine when he posted threats online

☑️ He told investigators he was considered two locations in Robbinsville for attacks

☑️ Two of the 4 firearms he planned to use had already been purchased, Cobb claimed

A Trenton man was sentenced to 15 months in prison after admitting he posted threats on social media to shoot members of the “white community."

Joshua Cobb, 24, was charged in May 2024 in connection with the disturbing comments he posted about planning for attacks that would take place in 2023 "close to an important holiday to their race."

“White people are going to feel my pain in 2023. I will be certain I send as many as I possible can to the deepest pits of hell. I am going to wipe those ugly smiles completely off their faces. I dream of a day of pure evil on them. I plan to allow every evil spirit to work entirely through me and kill as many as I can. Some will get extra rounds through their head,” Cobb was quoted as saying.

Planning for attacks

"I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem," Cobb posted.

Cobb later gave investigators "detailed information" about locations he was considering including a gym and an Aldi grocery store in Robbinsville.

"White men and women in New Jersey, get ready. You are going to feel my pain very f***ing soon. I put that on my life. From here on out I don't want to talk, my rounds are going to, after they exit the back of all your heads. Get ready New Jersey. The devil is coming.”

Cobb was discharged around the time of his arrest while he was stationed in California.

In addition to the prison term, Cobb was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

