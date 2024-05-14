🚨 Ex-marine fantasized about killing white people, feds say

Federal investigators say they have thwarted a potential mass shooting in Mercer County and announced the arrest of an ex-Marine.

Authorities allege Joshua Cobb, 23, had both the desire to kill and access to weapons.

The U.S Attorney for New Jersey detailed disturbing comments Cobb allegedly made on social media where he fantasized about the mass killing of white people and hoped to "progress into a serial killer."

In December 2022, investigators claim Cobb posted this disturbing message: "I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason I specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. I want to erase them....as many as I possibly can."

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Cobb joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2023 and began basic training in June 2023. Cobb was stationed in California until his recent discharge.

Targets chosen for mass shooting

Court documents cite a post allegedly made by Cobb that identified two potential targets in Mercer County.

"I promise I will make everyone feel my f---ing pain," Cobb wrote and mentioned two locations he had chosen: The Aldi supermarket and Jersey Strong gym. Both are located in Robbinsville.

According to federal officials, Joshua Cobb wanted to conduct a mass shooting of white people at this Aldi supermarket in Robbinsville, NJ.

Prosecutors say Cobb claimed to have scouted both locations for a year, and noted, "I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground."

He allegedly promised the attacks would take place "close to an important holiday to their race."

According to federal officials, Joshua Cobb wanted to conduct a mass shooting of white people at this gym in Robbinsville, NJ.

Plans to buy guns

While investigators say Cobb had access to weapons, they say he lamented the fact he didn't have more.

"I currently lack the means necessary to kill as many as I intend to, " he allegedly wrote in a note found on his phone, "But one day I will have the available resources to purchase the appropriate weaponry for my killing."

The notes on his phone also detailed his plans to obtain weapons and transport them to New Jersey so he could carry out his evil plans.

When Cobb was interviewed by investigators from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, he expressed his hatred of "privileged white people."

A judge has ordered Cobb held pending his next court appearance.

