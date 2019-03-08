Eric Scott’s Guinness Ale braised pork ribs

It's another Foodie Friday, and with St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, here's a great recipe as an alternative to traditional corned beef and cabbage.

These beer-braised pork ribs are cooked in your slow cooker and use Guinness Stout Ale to impart a rich, delicious flavor. Cook on low for at least nine hours, and you'll have fall-off-the-bone goodness your whole family will love!

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's made. Enjoy!

And please send me your photos!

Shopping list:

2-3 lbs. pork spare ribs, cut into 3-rib portions

8-10 medium-sized red potatoes

10-12 large carrots, cut into large pieces

1 can Guinness Stout Ale

1 cup beef stock

½ cup BBQ sauce

2 cloves chopped garlic

½ chopped onion

Salt and pepper for ribs

