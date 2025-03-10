Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular beer

If you’re living in New Jersey, chances are something pissed you off today and you deserve a nice cold pint of your favorite beer.

Is that too negative? Let me try that again….

If you’re living in New Jersey, you should celebrate being in such an awesome state. Treat yourself to a slice of pizza and your favorite brew in a chilled glass!

Better.

The site, Coffeeness, recently performed a study to determine America’s beer preferences, they were able to find the most popular brand of each state.

Is the favorite of the Garden State one of your go-to beers? Let’s find out.

Overwhelmingly, the U.S. prefers Miller; it was the favorite of 30 states, but not ours.

Our neighbors in New York tend to reach for a bottle of Heineken. Pennsylvanians, however, prefer a good ol’ Coors.

The most popular beer brand in New Jersey is Guinness

How appropriate to learn this as we’re nearing St. Patrick’s Day! New Jersey beer drinkers are likely to purchase a pint of Guinness.

Why is Guiness so popular?

As an Irish stout with a distinctive dark appearance and robust flavor profile, Guinness differs significantly from the light lagers that dominate American beer preferences.

New Jersey has significant Irish-American communities, particularly in urban areas, where the tradition of enjoying a pint of Guinness may be more culturally embedded.

In addition to the Garden State, Guiness was also the favorite of Georgia and South Carolina.

Just because we like a pint o' Guiness doesn't mean we don't enjoy our locally made beer. Have you discovered New Jersey's best beer yet?

