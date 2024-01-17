Good beer, craft beer, and what you might call ‘crap’ beer

What's your go-to beer?

As I make my way around the state, visiting restaurants, bars, microbrews, and other great family businesses, we've had some great beer. From Cumberland to Cape May to Ocean, Monmouth, and Warren counties, New Jersey has a wide variety of craft beers that are served on-site at the brewery and at restaurants and bars across the state.

I thought it would be a good time to ask New Jerseyans which they prefer and if you're in the "crap" beer column, which is your fave?

It's OK to answer both, many of us had a go-to crap beer when we were younger, largely because that's what we could afford, but for many, old habits die hard!

For the crap beer crowd, send us you're go-to on the free NJ 101.5 app chat!

Pick from the list or add your own!

Old Milwaukee

Schaefer

Genesee

Black Label



Pabst



Miller High Life



Coors Light

