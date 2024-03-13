This is how much a pint of Guinness will set you back in NJ

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day comes a study that looked at the average price of a pint of Guinness in all 50 states.

Finance Buzz took the average of five bars/pubs in each state for a pint of Guinness and then compared the results.

New Jersey, not surprisingly, is one of the more expensive states to quench your thirst. New Jersey ranked 9th, with the average price for a pint coming in at $7.80.

Nevada is the most expensive, with a pint setting you back $8.69.

If you’re unfamiliar, here is some info on Guinness:

Guinness is an iconic Irish dry stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James Gate, Dublin, Ireland in 1759 (he signed a 9,000-year lease on the place).

It’s known for its distinctive black color, which is sometimes described as very dark ruby-red, and its dry flavor profile. The flavor of Guinness comes from malted barley and roasted unmalted barley, and it’s famous for its thick, creamy head, which is achieved by mixing the beer with nitrogen and carbon dioxide when poured.

The brand is now owned by Diageo, a British-based multinational alcoholic beverage maker, and it’s one of the most successful alcohol brands worldwide.

It’s brewed in almost 550 countries and available in over 120. Despite a decline in consumption since 2001, it remains the best-selling alcoholic drink in Ireland, where Guinness & Co. Brewery makes almost €2 billion worth of beer annually.

The Guinness Storehouse, located at the St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin has become a popular tourist attraction, having received over 20 million visitors since opening in 2000. Guinness has a rich history and has been a significant part of Irish culture for over two centuries.

The leprechauns in West Virginia get the best deal on Guinness; there a pint is only $5.65.

