Plans for the weekend? NJ celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early

St. Patrick's Day is here! Well, sort of. It's actually next Friday but that's not stopping New Jersyans from celebrating this weekend.

As you know, my schedule has been crazy lately with multiple events every day. You also know that I love it. Superspreading truth to our largest in-the-state audience and leading the fastest-growing grassroots organization is the right way to get our state back on the right track.

The focus is empowering parents, first responders, teachers, nurses, and patients is a message that also needs an in-person component.

I've committed my time after the show to visit as many small businesses as possible to spread the word that help is on the way.

Check out my public schedule HERE if you want to meet me on the trail at one of NJ's great small business establishments! In the meantime, celebrate the coming holiday this weekend at one of these great spots!

We BBQ for You food truck owned by Nick in Jackson will be at the New Egypt Flea Market this Saturday, March 11.

John in Stanhope is an Irish native from Derry bringing his Irish band Kelley's Heroes to the Dublin Pub from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tony in Middletown is the lead singer of Unforgettable Fire, a U2 Tribute band, and they are playing at the Landis Theater in Vineland

Comedian Jay Black, NJ 101.5 night host Steve Trevelise, and "One Funny Mother" Dena Blizzard are performing close by at the comedy cabaret in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

