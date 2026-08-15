The future of music Is taking the stage at Lakehouse Academy

Imagine being 9 years old and walking onto a stage to perform in front of an audience. Now imagine that the musicians sharing that same stage include New Jersey legends and even Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

That is exactly the kind of experience young musicians have at the Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park.

Each week this summer on my Big Joe Henry Variety Show, I have been highlighting young musicians who are students at Lakehouse Academy. What has impressed me most is not just their talent, although believe me, the talent is impressive.

It is the professionalism, preparation, and passion these young people bring with them when they step onto the stage. I have watched musicians aged 9 to 19 perform alongside seasoned professionals, and they do not look out of place. They look like they belong there, and that is a pretty remarkable thing.

Lakehouse Music Academy via Google Street View Lakehouse Music Academy via Google Street View

These young performers are balancing school, family life, music practice, and everything else that comes with being a young person. At the same time, they are learning how to become musicians, not simply how to play an instrument.

They are learning how to perform in front of an audience. They are learning songwriting, recording, production and engineering. They are learning music theory and, just as importantly, they are learning about the business side of music and what it takes to make music a career.

Photo by Dzmitry Shepeleu on Unsplash Young girl plays piano with laptop nearby

Lakehouse takes a deep dive into music education while giving students something you simply cannot learn from a textbook: real experience on a real stage.

Students have opportunities to perform individually, as duos and with bands, including performances at world-class venues. They have the opportunity to develop original music and songwriting while working with instructors and professionals who understand what it takes to succeed in the music industry, and there is something else that really stands out to me: diligence.

The Lakehouse experience is not just about teaching a young person how to play guitar, drums, piano or sing. It is about helping them become complete musicians and giving them the confidence to walk onto a stage and perform.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

The history behind Lakehouse is impressive, too.

The Lakehouse Academy Hall of Fame includes a who's who of the music world, including E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, Wyclef Jean, Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon, New Jersey guitar legend Matt O'Ree, Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Franke Previte, singer Jennifer Nettles and many others.

Even more impressive is where many Lakehouse alumni go after graduating. Former students have continued their education at prestigious schools including Berklee College of Music, New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Columbia University, the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, Princeton University and more. But the most important thing Lakehouse is producing isn't necessarily the next rock star; it is confidence.

Photo by Parker Coffman on Unsplash person holding white electric guitar

It gives young people a place where they can discover what they are capable of doing. It is teaching them discipline, creativity, teamwork, and the courage to stand in front of an audience and say, "This is my music.”

Some of them may eventually play enormous arenas. Some may become songwriters, producers, engineers or music teachers. Some may simply carry their love of music with them for the rest of their lives. Whatever path they choose, the experience they are getting at Lakehouse can help prepare them for it.

The next generation of musicians is already here. And if my experience with these young performers is any indication, they are going to be exciting to watch.

If you would like to learn more about the Lakehouse Music Academy, including its programs and scholarship opportunities, visit lakehousemusicacademy.com. Keep an eye on that stage.

15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney Disney appears to ban bands from their House of Blues venues without much rhyme or reason when it comes to consistency. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker