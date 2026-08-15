These are the 10 deadliest roads in NJ this summer

Summer in New Jersey means packed beaches, packed boardwalks — and, unfortunately, packed highways.

As soon as the weather heats up, thousands of drivers hit the road heading toward the Jersey Shore. That surge in summer traffic doesn't just create backups at the Shore. It can affect traffic patterns across the entire Garden State, putting more vehicles on already busy roads and increasing the chances of serious crashes.

And a new analysis from iSelect offers a sobering look at just how dangerous those summer drives can be.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash man driving vehicle with GPS system turned on

The iSelect analysis of 61,935 fatal crashes nationwide since 2020 during the summer months found that state highways account for more deadly crashes than interstates. In fact, 29% of all fatal crashes nationally occur on state highways, according to iSelect.

So which New Jersey roads have seen the most fatal crashes during the summer months?

According to the analysis, 1,023 fatal crashes have been recorded in New Jersey during June, July and August since 2020.

Photo by Matt C on Unsplash policeman leaning on sports car's window

Here are the 10 roads in New Jersey with the most fatal crashes during the summer, according to iSelect:

Garden State Parkway — 31 fatal crashes



Interstate 95 — 26 fatal crashes



Route 1 — 26 fatal crashes



Route 9 — 24 fatal crashes



Route 130 — 21 fatal crashes



Interstate 295 — 18 fatal crashes



Interstate 80 — 16 fatal crashes



Route 35 — 15 fatal crashes



Route 55 — 14 fatal crashes

August is the deadliest summer month

If you're thinking that July is the most dangerous month because of the Fourth of July holiday and the heavy Shore traffic, the numbers tell a different story.

The iSelect analysis found August has recorded the highest number of fatal crashes, with 679. July follows with 637, while June recorded 582.

And there's another troubling trend: the later it gets, the more dangerous the roads can become.

In New Jersey, 9 p.m. is the hour with the highest number of fatal collisions in the iSelect analysis.

That could be especially concerning during the summer, when drivers may be returning home after spending an entire day at the beach, on a boardwalk or at a summer gathering.

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash a group of cars driving down a street next to each other

Fatigue can become a serious factor after a long day in the sun, while alcohol can also play a role in nighttime crashes.

So if you're heading down the Parkway, taking Route 9, travelling on I-95 or simply making your way home after a day at the Shore, remember: the roads may be busiest when you're heading there — but some of the most dangerous driving can happen when you're heading home.

Slow down, stay alert and never drive impaired. A summer trip isn't worth risking your life — or someone else's.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman