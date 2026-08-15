We have a reputation in the Garden State for being a wee bit forward, full of attitude, and a little loud.

According to research done by Alpine Hearing Protection, those who say that about us may have good reasons to believe it.

New Jersey has been named one of the noisiest states in the U.S.

Photo by Elyas Pasban on Unsplash woman in blue and black striped long sleeve shirt

Looking at various factors, the study revealed the loudest states, even including the decibel level of the loudest reported noise.

New Jersey came in at unlucky number 13 on the list, with our reported noise hitting 62.45 decibels.

I, for one, am not shocked that the Garden State ranked so high, but I’ve always been sensitive to loud noises. Until I was around 10-years-old I couldn’t go to the movie theater without covering my ears.

Considering how densely populated we are, the amount of traffic we have with commuters, our beach towns, nightlife, and entertainment venues, it’s amazing we get any sleep with all the sound we create.

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Heck, it was even making news in my hometown of Freehold, NJ this summer that the ruckus from the East Freehold Showgrounds was bothering residents to the point of creating a Change.org petition.

The creator of the petition stated that “the incessant noise isn't just a trivial nuisance; it affects our peace, well-being, and health.’

I could think of a few issues to start my own petitions.

Leaf blowers at 7:30 in the morning. Check.

Modified exhaust to make cars sound obnoxiously loud. Check.

Rude jerks putting their cell phones on speaker in grocery stores. Triple check.

I need a Xanax just thinking about it. I promise I’ll swallow it quietly.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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