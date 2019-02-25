EMT who helped run NJ daycare had child porn, cops say

MAHWAH — A former township councilman, current EMT and finance director at a daycare center has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Charles Jandris, 53, turned himself over on Friday, Feb. 22, to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. The Office's Cyber Crimes Unit launched a months long investigation after receiving a tip in September 2018.

Jandris used the Internet to view and possess digital files depicting nude and sexually explicit young children, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo. The third-degree count of possession applied to less than 100 files.

Jandris is slated to appear in court in Hackensack on March 13 at 9 a.m.

More from New Jersey 101.5: