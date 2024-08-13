Elderly woman in NJ scammed out of $13K from bank account
💲The victim called a number offering "help" with a computer problem
💲She was convinced to withdraw $13,000 from her bank account
💲Police are looking for the "courier" who picked up the cash from her
ALEXANDRIA — State Police are looking for a man who they say was part of a scam that cost an elderly woman $13,000.
The Hunterdon County woman got a pop-up alert on her computer on July 25 warning of a virus with instructions to contact Microsoft for help, according to police.
She was given a phone number that connected her to a fake TD Bank representative who convinced her to withdraw the money from her account in order to protect her banking information.
How not to be scammed
State Police released a sketch of the "courier" who went to the victim's home to collect the cash.
The suspect is described as an Asian male in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and a black mustache.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident or was the victim of a similar scheme to call the Criminal Investigation Office at the State Police Troop C Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.
How to avoid tech support scams (Federal Trade Commission)
- Legitimate tech companies won’t contact you by phone, email, or text message to tell you there’s a problem with your computer.
- Security pop-up warnings from real tech companies will never ask you to call a phone number or click on a link.
- Never move or transfer your money to “protect it.” Your money is fine where it is, no matter what they say or how urgently they say it.
- Moving it means you’ll lose it, not protect it. Someone who says you have to move your money to protect it is a scammer. Period.
- Stop and check it out. If you’re worried, call your real bank, broker, or investment advisor. Use the number you find on your statement — never the number the caller gave you, which will take you to the scammer.
