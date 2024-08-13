Elderly woman in NJ scammed out of $13K from bank account

💲The victim called a number offering "help" with a computer problem

💲She was convinced to withdraw $13,000 from her bank account

💲Police are looking for the "courier" who picked up the cash from her

ALEXANDRIA — State Police are looking for a man who they say was part of a scam that cost an elderly woman $13,000.

The Hunterdon County woman got a pop-up alert on her computer on July 25 warning of a virus with instructions to contact Microsoft for help, according to police.

She was given a phone number that connected her to a fake TD Bank representative who convinced her to withdraw the money from her account in order to protect her banking information.

How not to be scammed

State Police released a sketch of the "courier" who went to the victim's home to collect the cash.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and a black mustache.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident or was the victim of a similar scheme to call the Criminal Investigation Office at the State Police Troop C Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

How to avoid tech support scams (Federal Trade Commission) Legitimate tech companies won’t contact you by phone, email, or text message to tell you there’s a problem with your computer.

Security pop-up warnings from real tech companies will never ask you to call a phone number or click on a link.

Never move or transfer your money to “protect it.” Your money is fine where it is, no matter what they say or how urgently they say it.

Moving it means you’ll lose it, not protect it. Someone who says you have to move your money to protect it is a scammer. Period.

Stop and check it out. If you’re worried, call your real bank, broker, or investment advisor. Use the number you find on your statement — never the number the caller gave you, which will take you to the scammer.

