Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child

EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect.

The incident at I Can Kids Child Care on Route 1 North in Edison was reported to police on Friday, July 29 but took place the day before, according to Ciccone.

I Can Kids Child Care in Edison. (Google Maps) I Can Kids Child Care in Edison. (Google Maps) loading...

Investigating detectives found that Ameen has worked as a head teacher at the facility for 12 years. Ciccone said Ameen works with kids between the age of 18 months and two and a half years.

The prosecutor's office said that Ameen physically assaulted the child but did not give further details. Ameen was processed and released, Ciccone stated.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request on Wednesday for more information. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to I Can Kids to find out if Ameen is still employed with the daycare.

A social media post from 2016 stated that Ameen was the first teacher to work at the daycare. It describes her as a "dedicated teacher and caregiver."

Another daycare worker at a childcare facility in Atlantic County was charged with simple assault for striking a toddler, Galloway police said last month. Breaking AC reported that the victim, a 2-year-old with autism, had been slapped in April.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

