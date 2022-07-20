Galloway, NJ daycare worker charged with assault, child endangerment

GALLOWAY — A daycare worker has been charged with assault and child endangerment, township police announced on Wednesday.

Following an investigation of alleged abuse, 36-years-old Jaime Price, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Price was “removed” from Children Academy following the incident, the owners confirmed in an email to New Jersey 101.5.

Breaking AC reported in April about a 2-year-old child, who has autism and is non-verbal according to his mother, appearing to have been slapped while at the facility.

Price surrendered and was arrested on Monday.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency assisted in the investigation, according to police.

Anyone who may have additional information can contact Galloway Township Police Detective Matt Worth at 609-652-3705 ext. 322 or at mworth@gtpd.org.

Back in February, a Galloway woman was charged with several counts of child endangerment, stemming from accusations of her violent handling of children at a daycare in Egg Harbor Township.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

