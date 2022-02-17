NJ childcare worker arrested, accused of ‘violently handling’ kids

EGG HARBOR TWP. — Surveillance footage recorded at a childcare establishment in December resulted in the arrest Thursday of a Galloway woman who worked there.

Angela Capella, 26, has been terminated from that business, which was not named in a release distributed by Egg Harbor Township police but was referred to as "local."

The release was classified as a "child abuse arrest."

Over an unspecified period of time during December 2021, police said, Capella was observed "violently handling several children" while working at the business.

She was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide specifics on any potential injuries the affected children might have suffered.

Following her arrest, Capella was released on a summons. A court date was not immediately made public.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

