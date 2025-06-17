NJ man killed after getting out to push SUV that ran out of gas

🚨 NJ man pushed an SUV that ran out of gas on Route 78 while a woman steered

🚨 The man and the SUV were struck by a tractor-trailer

A New Jersey man pushing an SUV that ran out of gas on Route 78 in Pennsylvania was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Monday night.

Pennsylvania State police said the Chevrolet Equinox was being pushed in the right lane heading east near Exit 75, about 2 miles from the New Jersey border, when it was struck about 10:15 p.m.

A woman also from New Jersey was behind the wheel when the man and SUV were hit. The truck also hit another tractor-trailer that was disabled on the shoulder.

Route 78 closed for hours

The woman behind the wheel was taken to a hospital. The Northampton County Coroner's Office did not disclose the identity of anyone involved.

Route 78 was closed for six hours into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

