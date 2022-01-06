NEWARK — He didn't want food, he just wanted cash.

Newark public safety officials said Wednesday that a city resident, Deion Nance, 25, is accused of robbing the Taco Bell on Broad Street at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. He approached the drive-thru window, they said, in a vehicle that had previously been reported carjacked, also at gunpoint, in neighboring Harrison.

In a Facebook post, officials allege that Nance stuck up an employee, demanding cash from that person, and received $176 before driving away.

Get our free mobile app

Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said officers "quickly observed" the vehicle and pursued Nance onto Route 280, where he was apprehended.

Nance was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

O'Hara said he was thankful that officers "acted bravely to apprehend an armed robber before he could do any more serious harm."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

​​