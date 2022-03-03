Do we actually have to kiss this New Jersey perk goodbye? (Opinion)
I don’t know about you, but one of the best parts of winter in New Jersey is never having to pump my own gas. My car is always refueled while I sit comfortably inside my heated vehicle.
Word on the street is the ban on self-service fuel may go away. I know, I know. We’ve heard this before. But this time the idea seems to be gaining traction.
A lot has been said about the new bill introduced this past Monday that could potentially get rid of the 73-year-old ban that we New Jerseyans may be taking for granted.
The fact that we are the only U.S. state with this ban doesn’t put us in the best position, but the bill may not completely rid us of our hands-free gas abilities.
If the bill is passed, gas station owners will have the liberty to make decisions such as how gas is pumped, and what being a gas station employee means.
The bill will mean it is no longer unlawful for someone to pump their own gas, but it will also allow gas stations to provide a number of services.
Gas stations can offer full-service or self-service fuel, and they can also allow discounts to customers who pump their own gas. If stations decide to go self-service, they will be required to have a calling device so that people can still receive assistance if they need it.
Overall, this bill is meant to give gas station owners more control over their businesses and help them make decisions that will bring in more revenue.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not dying to pump my own. In fact, I enjoy the luxury of having it done for me. But I like the idea of having the option for either.
If this bill passes, I’ll still be sitting in my car waiting for “the guy” to walk over. Even if there is no more “guy.”
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: