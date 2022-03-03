Do we actually have to kiss this New Jersey perk goodbye? (Opinion)

I don’t know about you, but one of the best parts of winter in New Jersey is never having to pump my own gas. My car is always refueled while I sit comfortably inside my heated vehicle.

Word on the street is the ban on self-service fuel may go away. I know, I know. We’ve heard this before. But this time the idea seems to be gaining traction.

Source Adobe Stock By LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS Source Adobe Stock By LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS loading...

A lot has been said about the new bill introduced this past Monday that could potentially get rid of the 73-year-old ban that we New Jerseyans may be taking for granted.

The fact that we are the only U.S. state with this ban doesn’t put us in the best position, but the bill may not completely rid us of our hands-free gas abilities.

Source Adobe Stock By jeffwqc Source Adobe Stock By jeffwqc loading...

If the bill is passed, gas station owners will have the liberty to make decisions such as how gas is pumped, and what being a gas station employee means.

The bill will mean it is no longer unlawful for someone to pump their own gas, but it will also allow gas stations to provide a number of services.

Gas stations can offer full-service or self-service fuel, and they can also allow discounts to customers who pump their own gas. If stations decide to go self-service, they will be required to have a calling device so that people can still receive assistance if they need it.

Source Adobe Stock By pepsee30 Source Adobe Stock By pepsee30 loading...

Overall, this bill is meant to give gas station owners more control over their businesses and help them make decisions that will bring in more revenue.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not dying to pump my own. In fact, I enjoy the luxury of having it done for me. But I like the idea of having the option for either.

If this bill passes, I’ll still be sitting in my car waiting for “the guy” to walk over. Even if there is no more “guy.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

