Daniel Anderl, killed son of judge, ‘was a consummate team player’

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Daniel Anderl — the 20-year-old son of federal judge Esther Salas, shot and killed at the family's home this weekend — was remembered by representatives of his high school as a prototypical "Saint Joseph’s man," and someone people sought out because of his acceptance of others.

"The Saint Joseph’s man is well rounded, articulate, educated, polished, professional and Danny was the epitome of that,” Jack Timko, spokesman for St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen said.

Anderl had been a 2017 graduate of the school and was a rising junior at Catholic University of America.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting at the family's North Brunswick home late Sunday afternoon that left Anderl dead and his father Mark Anderl seriously injured. Authorities say a single man came to the family's door and opened fire. As of Monday afternoon, they were investigating whether a self-described men's rights attorney found dead in upstate New York was responsible.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told multiple media outlets attorney Roy Den Hollander, who had a case pending before Salas — was found with a FedEx uniform authorities believe he wore to the shooting.

Catholic University of America president John Garvey said the school was holding a special Mass on Monday night via Zoom to remember Anderl.

"We all mourn and grieve this loss to our University community," Garvey said in a statement.

Anderl was a member of the Saint Joseph High School Class of 2017 and graduated with honors, Timko. Attending CUA was his first choice to continue his education,

"He was thriving and doing very well at Catholic University," Timko told New Jersey 101.5.

He was a left-handed pitcher and help the Falcons win the 2017 Greater Middlesex Conference championship.

“He was a consummate team player. Not just on the baseball field but with his classmates. The faculty loved him. He was just one of those students everybody had a tendency to migrate to because he was a very accepting, loving individual," Timko said.

Anderl returned to campus with other alumni Thanksgiving breaks, Timko said.

North Brunswick mayor Francis M. Womack said there are no words to express the sadness and loss the borough is feeling.

"We commit to do all we can to support the family in this time of need, as well as support the law enforcement agencies dedicated to bringing those involved in this horrific crime to justice," Womak said in a statement.

Salas' husband was also shot and wounded in the Sunday incident. The judge herself was in the home's basement and uninjured, authorities have said.

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at the North Brunswick home of judge Esther Salas (RLS Metro Breaking News)

