Judge’s son killed: ‘Men’s rights’ attorney found dead, is suspected shooter

Authorities are investigating whether a man found dead in upstate New York could be the shooter who on Sunday shot and killed a federal judge's son — also wounding her husband — according to several reports.

NBC New York first reported the recovery of a man's body in the New York Catskills, in the Town of Rockland, Monday afternoon, with a possible link to Sunday's tragedy in New Jersey. It said law enforcement sources believe the man found dead to be the shooter who came to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' North Brunswick home and shot her son and husband.

CNN Newsource then tweeted "The person suspected of killing the son of federal judge Esther Salas at her NJ home has died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," citing two law enforcement sources.

Neither of the reports cited specific law enforcement sources by name. The FBI, which is leading the investigation, has not yet commented on the development.

The Associated Press described the man found dead in New York as an attorney. It did not name him. But the New Jersey Globe, also citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the man was self-described "men's rights" attorney Roy Den Hollander, who represented a New Jersey woman suing the U.S. Selective Service System for the ability to register for the draft.

The attorney's webpage describes him as an anti-feminist and says "Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left. Contact Roy to help battle the infringement of Men's Rights by the Feminists and their fellow sisters the PCers."

Hollander had been in the headlines several times over his career — including for suing the “Opie and Anthony Show," alleging comic Jim Norton defamed him on the show "by calling him 'stupid' and a 'whore' who had sexual designs on feathered fowl," the New York Post reported in 2009.

He later lost what the New York Daily News described as a "quixotic fight for men's equality" because he was required to buy a $350 bottle of vodka to get into one nightclub. His website describes challenges to ladies' nights at clubs.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was in the basement of her home when a man came to her doorway in a FedEx uniform and shot her family members, multiple reports cited law enforcement saying Sunday.

Her son, Daniel Anderl, who turned 20 last week, died after being shot, according to Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson via The Associated Press. Mark Anderl, Salas' husband, remains hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery Sunday. His condition as of Monday was not immediately known to New Jersey 101.5.

A judiciary official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP said it was the son who had answered the door, while his father, just behind him, was struck several times.

The U.S. Marshals and the FBI said in a series of tweets that they had been looking for one suspect in the shootings.

FedEx told New Jersey 101.5 in a brief message it was cooperating with the investigation.

Salas had previously been the target of threats, the New Jersey Globe reported Sunday, though it didn't provide further details. North Brunswick police told New Jersey 101.5 they "are limited as to what we can release on this active and on-gong investigation" and directed any questions to the FBI.

Daniel Anderl was weeks away from his fall semester as a junior at Catholic University, according to a written statement by Catholic University President John Garvey, who offered condolences to the undergrad's parents and additional prayers for the recovery of the young man's father.

The university chaplain would be dedicating an evening Mass at 7 p.m. for the Salas-Anderl family, with the campus community invited to join remotely via Zoom.

Salas, seated in Newark, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. Prior to that, she served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey, after working as an assistant public defender for several years.

Asked if officials thought the shooting was linked to the judge’s work or the current climate of political unrest, Wolfson said, “We really have no idea.”

