Reports: gunman at federal judge’s NJ doorstep shot husband, son

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A gunman at the front door of a federal judge's township home opened fire late Sunday afternoon, badly wounding the judge's husband and killing their son, according to multiple published reports.

New Jersey Globe was first to report the incident, which happened around 5 p.m. at the house of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. The Globe reported the gunman had been dressed as a FedEx driver.

According to ABC News, which cited North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack, the couple's 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, died of his injuries.

Both reported that Salas was physically unharmed.

The Globe reported that Mark Anderl was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, while ABC News reported his condition was not immediately known, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Just before 11 p.m., the FBI confirmed the shooting at Salas' township home, without sharing any further details. In a tweet, federal investigators said they are looking for "one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001."

Shortly after, Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement on the shooting of Salas' family, calling it a "senseless act." He continued "This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”

Daniel Anderl was a 2018 graduate of Saint Joseph's High School in Metuchen, where he was a pitcher on the school's baseball team. Womack told ABC News he was an undergrad at Catholic University.

Mark Anderl is a noted defense attorney and a partner in his own law firm, which "specializes in state and federal criminal defense, as well as juvenile and municipal court matters," according to its website.

There was no mention from law enforcement Sunday night of any possible motive for the shooting.

Salas — an alumnus of Rutgers University — recently had been assigned a case with a tie to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to speculation by some on Twitter and a conspiracy theory thread on Reddit.

As previously reported by Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank AG faces accusations that it "allegedly misled investors about anti-money-laundering deficiencies and didn’t 'properly monitor' customers it considered 'high risk,' such as Jeffrey Epstein."

Among Salas' previous cases, the most high profile might be the 2014 sentencing of married "Real Housewife of New Jersey" reality stars, Theresa and Joe Guidice, for bankruptcy fraud and tax offenses.

Property records show a North Brunswick house on Points of Woods Drive owned by Salas and Anderl.

