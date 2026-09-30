Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (GoFundMe) Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025.

⚫Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas died one year ago after an SUV struck their e-bike

⚫Their families say the pain remains as fresh as ever.

⚫Questions remain about the case as prosecutors pursue a grand-jury indictment

CRANFORD — A Union County township will mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific deaths of two best friends Tuesday as their families continue to grieve and seek answers.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were sitting on an e-bike on Burnside Avenue on Sept. 29, 2025, when a Jeep driven by Vincent Battiloro came up from behind at 70 mph, sending them flying, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Battiloro, who was 17 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile. The charges were waived up to adult court in June.

The vigil hosted by both families takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Attorney Brent Bramnick, who is representing both families, says the pain is still fresh for them.

"It's still as difficult as it was from the beginning," Bramnick told Eric Scott on Jersey Thing Monday. "They still struggle every day just like you had said that their children are gone and they're gone because of this horrific violence."

Bramnick said the case is still within the 90 days Union County prosecutors have to seek an indictment from a grand jury. He said prosecutors are likely subpoenaing witnesses and bringing them before the panel as part of that process, and he expects that process to be completed in mid-October.

Some of the unknowns that existed before the case was waived up still remain, including where Battiloro is being held.

One of the other unresolved issues involves allegations that Battiloro had been stalking and harassing Niotis and her family but was not punished.

Mikie Sherrill can't simply fire Dale Caldwell as lieutenant governor: He holds an elected constitutional office and could resign or face impeachment. (Getty Images/Canva/TSQ Illustration) Mikie Sherrill can't simply fire Dale Caldwell as lieutenant governor: He holds an elected constitutional office and could resign or face impeachment. (Getty Images/Canva/TSQ Illustration)

Former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is escalating his challenge to the investigation that prompted Gov. Mikie Sherrill to demand his resignation. In a document titled "Ten Reasons the Caldwell Findings are Untrue," Caldwell disputes allegations of sexual harassment and ethics violations, argues investigators discounted witnesses who contradicted his accuser and says he was denied a meaningful opportunity to respond before the report was released.

Sherrill's office continues to stand behind the investigation and its conclusions.

Meanwhile, Republican Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn is calling on Gov. Sherrill to release the interview memos, notes and supporting documents behind the Caldwell investigation.

Flynn argues Democrats demanded similar disclosure of records from the Christie administration's Bridgegate investigation and says the same standard should apply now. If Sherrill refuses, Flynn wants lawmakers to establish a bipartisan investigative committee with subpoena power.

She also wants records that could establish when Sherrill learned of concerns about Caldwell and how the administration responded.

Roberto Perez-Solis (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Roberto Perez-Solis (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

🚨 A Pleasantville father pleaded guilty to two sexual assault counts involving his children.

⏳ The victims came forward more than a decade after they say the abuse happened.

⚖️ He faces 12 years for cocaine distribution plus sex-offender registration and lifetime parole supervision.

A Pleasantville father faces more than a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse and drug charges.

Roberto Perez-Solis, 44, pleaded guilty to first-degree drug distribution and two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree terroristic threats. The plea on Monday, Sept. 21, ends multiple cases pending against him in Superior Court in Atlantic County.

He must register as a sex offender and faces lifetime parole supervision.

Perez-Solis faces 12 years in prison for distributing cocaine. According to Atlantic County prosecutors, he was caught selling more than five ounces total between August and November 2021.

He must serve at least five years on the sexual assault and terroristic threats charges, though that is not in addition to the 12-year sentence.

Getty Images/iStockphoto, Brick police step up safety enforcement in light of teen's tragic death (Jen Ursillo/Brick PD via Facebook) Getty Images/iStockphoto, Brick police step up safety enforcement in light of teen's tragic death (Jen Ursillo/Brick PD via Facebook)

⚠️ A 97-year-old Brick driver died after his Hyundai crossed into oncoming traffic.

➡️ The SUV driver, a 36-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

🔴 Police closed Drum Point Road for about five hours while investigators processed the crash.

BRICK — A 97-year-old driver has died after local police said his car crossed into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Brick Township Police responded to the crash on Monday after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Drum Point Road and Johnson Road.

Deadly crash closes stretch of Drum Point Road for five hours

Frank Pugliese, of Brick, died at the scene while the other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police said was minor injuries.

Investigators found that Pugliese was driving east along Drum Point in a 2024 Hyundai Elantra, when the car crossed the painted center median and crashed with a 2026 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 36-year-old woman, also of Brick.

Police did not disclose any possible cause for the crash, as part of the preliminary investigation.

Drum Point Road was closed in both directions for about five hours, as investigators processed the scene.

On Tuesday, police asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or with potentially helpful information contact Ptl. Vincent Rustico at 732-262-1093.

A car in a parking lot in Edgewater flooded out during the nor'easter Saturday, Sept, 26. 2026 (Kyle Mazza, UNF News) A car in a parking lot in Edgewater flooded out during the nor'easter Saturday, Sept, 26. 2026

☑️ Officials say some vehicles were moved into a flood-prone Edgewater lot

☑️Among the vehicles pulled out were luxury cars worth more than $100,000

☑️Police and the state Attorney General’s fraud unit are aware of the concerns

EDGEWATER — During the nor'easter, most people scramble to get their vehicles to higher ground to avoid flooding. In one New Jersey borough, officials say that wasn't the case.

Edgewater Borough Administrator Greg Franz told PIX11 that River Road is well known for flooding during heavy rain and most residents know to avoid parking in the lot.

However, officials monitoring the lot noticed more cars appearing and becoming submerged during the weekend, which raised some red flags.

Franz told PIX11 that there is evidence people pushed vehicles into the lot after flooding was obvious, raising concerns about possible insurance fraud. Among the vehicles pulled out were luxury vehicles worth well over $100,000.

"No victims to speak of, however local police and the New Jersey Attorney General's fraud unit are aware," Franz told New Jersey 101.5.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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