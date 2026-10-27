My work laptop broke this week, and it has me a little thrown off. When your normal routine goes off course, for whatever reason, it can sometimes be a little difficult to get it back on track. And we’re not always the most patient here in New Jersey.

When you’re already short on time and juggling a million different things, it’s easy to become impatient. But what are some of the most common reasons people struggle with patience when they’re feeling overwhelmed?

Traffic is on the list, and living in the Garden State, we can all relate to that. But according to a recent survey from Moneypenny, there are plenty of other things that can lead to overall annoyance.

I am surprised a long checkout line didn’t make the list, but slow internet was another one, along with frustration over being left on hold by customer service. Both are very annoying.

Nearly half of callers will hang up or exit a live chat within just 10 minutes. Only 5% are willing to wait beyond the 20-minute mark, and another 5% refuse to be put on hold altogether. Here in New Jersey, the survey found we’re the quickest to hang up on someone!

Turns out, Iowa is considered the most impatient state, but New Jersey does rank in the top 5.

Where are people the most patient?

Arizona is the most composed state, followed by Missouri and Maryland.

Sometimes it’s important to just take a breather. It’s not worth getting yourself all worked up over things you can’t control. I know, easier said than done, but it’s true. Maybe we just need a quick weekend trip to Arizona!

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5