You know that feeling where you've just had enough: between work demands, busy schedules at home, and a long and difficult commute, you've hit your breaking point.

It's not easy balancing everything. You're trying to juggle a million different things, and it can often feel like there's not enough time in the day to fit them all in. DoorDash has released a very interesting study that pinpoints the exact day of the week and time when people crash out the most.

That time of the day when you feel most overwhelmed.

What is it for you?

Afternoon Burnout: What The Data Reveals

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

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My guess would be Tuesday around 3:30 pm. Monday, you're still rested from the weekend. Wednesday, you're excited that it's already midweek. And by Thursday and Friday, you're looking forward to the weekend. Tuesday is that day that can drag on and on, and by 3:30, you're tired from the workday, and you still have a full night of running around.

But that's incorrect!

Crash-out peak is actually on Mondays between 3 pm and 6 pm, according to new data, with the most common trigger being feeling rundown, with 71% of us crashing out within the past month.

When you get that overwhelming feeling, it's a good idea to step away for a bit, take a breather, grab a snack, and reset for the rest of the week.

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