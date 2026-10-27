There are a lot of New Jersey celebrities who get plenty of attention. But what about the great ones who deserve more?

Which New Jersey Celebrities Are Underrated?

With all the big-name celebrities to come out of New Jersey, it's hard to give attention to all the Garden State stars who deserve it, so we thought we'd put together a list of the 5 most underrated celebrities with ties to the Garden State.

With names like Nicholson, Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Pesci, Streep, Cruise, Sinatra, and Houston being talked about all the time as New Jersey stars, there are bound to be some names we should hear more of but don't.

Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Even when you get past those big names, there are still many more big names that don't get as much of the New Jersey spotlight as they should.

The 5 New Jersey Stars That Deserve More Attention

I put together a list of 5 New Jersey celebrities we don't talk about enough. See if you agree with these.

#5 Buzz Aldrin - When you're the second man to walk on the moon, you should get some attention from your fellow New Jersey residents.

Photo By Nasa/Getty Images Photo By Nasa/Getty Images

#4 Shaquille O'Neal - He's not only a basketball legend, but a cultural icon and a pitchman for car insurance and much more.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

#3 Paul Rudd - He was once named the sexiest man alive, plus he's Ant-Man, and starred in Anchorman.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

#2 James Gandolfini - Despite a full career, he will always be remembered for portraying one of TV's most famous characters, Tony Soprano.

Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

#1 Danny DeVito - From TV to movies, and everything in between, this New Jersey resident is beloved by millions.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for the International Tennis Hall of Fame

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I could have put more on the list, like John Travolta, Anne Hathaway, and many others, but I think that's a strong top 5. What do you think?

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski