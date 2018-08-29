‘Concerned citizen’ helped cops nab suspect in NJ model’s slaying

Two days after police in Pennsylvania released a picture of a "person of interest" in the slaying of a model from South Jersey, the suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

The arrest of John Wesley Harris was announced by Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on Wednesday. Steele said police in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania received a call from a "concerned citizen" on Tuesday who helped to identify Harris. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday night and he was arrested in Pittsburgh after leaving the Philadelphia area, Steele said.

On the morning of August 22, Christina Kraft, 36, left her apartment in Ardmore and took a Lyft to Center City, Steele said. Police found video showing her meeting Harris near South Broad and 13th Streets and the two appeared to get into a car around 3 a.m. Records from Kraft's apartment building show the front door opening at 3:08 and a back door leading to a terrace closing at 5:19 a.m.

Steele said a "violent struggle" ensued where Kraft's nose was broken and she was strangled to death. Her body was not found until that night when police did a wellness check.

Harris was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Kraft graduated from Mainland Regional High School. Her modeling work appeared in several national publications including Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim. The announcement of Harris' arrest came the same day as Kraft's funeral in Ventnor City.

Harris will be brought back to Montgomery County to face the charges, Steele said.

