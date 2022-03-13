Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Getty Images

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:

Getty Images
loading...

Newark’s Prudential Center on Friday, July 22, 2022

Entrance to the PNC Bank Arts Center (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

Holmdel’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday, Sunday, July 24, 2022

Get the NJ 101.5 app

If you can’t make the New Jersey dates, both will be performing in New York at:

Marquee in front of Madison Square Garden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
loading...

Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Barclay Center (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
loading...

Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Monday, July 25, 2022

This is a very rare opportunity to see these two comedic stars on the same stage. For tickets and more information, click on the venues or Ticketmaster.

Sometimes the stars align, enjoy the laughs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs

From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game, comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs.

So what's a "brew pub"?

According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says:
 
"A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer:

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896

To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.
Filed Under: barclay center, Big Joe, Big Joe Henry, Brooklyn, Chris Rock, Holmdel, Kevin Hart, Madison Square Garden, New Jersey, New York, Newark, NJ, NY, nyc, PNC Bank Arts Center, The Prudential Center
Categories: Big Joe Henry Show, Entertainment, Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top