Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:

New Jersey Devils Announce New Ownership Getty Images loading...

Newark’s Prudential Center on Friday, July 22, 2022

Entrance to the PNC Bank Arts Center Entrance to the PNC Bank Arts Center (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Holmdel’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday, Sunday, July 24, 2022

If you can’t make the New Jersey dates, both will be performing in New York at:

Marquee in front of Madison Square Garden Marquee in front of Madison Square Garden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Barclay Center Barclay Center (Andrew Burton/Getty Images) loading...

Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Monday, July 25, 2022

This is a very rare opportunity to see these two comedic stars on the same stage. For tickets and more information, click on the venues or Ticketmaster.

Sometimes the stars align, enjoy the laughs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.