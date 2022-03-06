Clark, NJ high school ‘safe’ after gun recovered from male teen

CLARK — Township police and school officials said on Sunday evening that Arthur L. Johnson High School was cleared and safe to resume normal classes, following Friday's discovery of a student in possession of a handgun.

"We realize that the incident on Friday at ALJ was difficult on all of our students, their parents and staff," according to a joint statement shared to Facebook by Clark Schools, Clark Township and the Clark Police Department.

A 16-year-old male juvenile had been arrested at the scene Friday morning and remained in custody pending a court appearance.

He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in an educational institution.

"You may see an officer at the school during the day, this is simply for everyone's comfort and safety," the joint statement continued.

After a thorough sweep of the school grounds, police said the building was found to be secure.

Early investigation had not turned up any threats known at the time of the gun's recovery and no signs of further threats, according to township and school officials.

Similar lockdown in Mercer County

Three months earlier, it was a similarly anxious situation in a Mercer County high school.

In December, a 15-year-old male student was arrested after bring a loaded handgun to Lawrence High School, which also sparked a brief but tense lockdown, according to school officials and township police.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

