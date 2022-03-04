Clark, NJ school on lockdown after student caught with gun

Clark, NJ school on lockdown after student caught with gun

Arthur Johnson High School in Clark (Google Street View)

CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School went on lockdown Friday morning after a student was found with a handgun.

Clark police said a member of the administration reported a student with the gun, which placed the building on an immediate lockdown. The student was located and taken into custody and the handgun was removed from the building.

There were no indications of threats or harm to the school, students or personnel and the school is considered safe and secure, according to police.

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5 the student did not have any ammunition.

"No one was harmed, no one was injured," Bonaccorso said.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and 3rd Degree unlawful possession of a firearm in an educational institution.

Students, staff evacuated

"It's an unfortunate incident. The school is safe, students are safe," Bonaccorso said. "We're evacuating the school ... to ensure everyone's safety not only for today but for Monday. They're going to check everything, check all the students as they leave."

Students were taken to the Municipal Building across the street. Parents will be notified when they will be able to pick up their children.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Filed Under: Clark Township, Crime, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
