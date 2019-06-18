Clark couple attacked after parking Maserati at home, police say

CLARK — Police are asking for help in tracking down two men accused of attacking and robbing a couple as they returned home Monday night.

Investigators believe the victims may have been followed home from Bergen County, where they had had dinner.

The couple parked their white Maserati outside their home on the 600 block of Raritan Road just after 8 p.m., police said.

When they got out of the sports car, two black men dressed in hoodies immediately approached, and one of them punched the male victim in the face. The robbers tried to take the car keys, a purse, a watch and other personal items.

Both victims resisted, but lost cash, credit cards and keys to the robbers as they left the scene in a dark, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3 with tinted windows, police said.

The first robber was described as having a slim build, about 6 feet tall, and was wearing blue sweatpants, patent leather Jordan sneakers, and a gray long-sleeve shirt over a green hoodie.

The second robber was described also as having a slim build and about 6 feet tall, wearing tan sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

Any local residents who may have home security footage relevant to the incident, or anyone with other potential information, is asked to call Clark police at 732-388-3434.

