Child-molesting priest now a teacher: ‘I don’t see kids with those eyes anymore’

A defrocked Roman Catholic priest who was convicted of molesting two young brothers in New Jersey is now teaching English to children in the Dominican Republic.

NBC News reported Friday that Hadmels DeFrias says he's no longer a threat and doesn't "see the children with those eyes anymore."

DeFrias, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, was accused of fondling the boys, who were both under 14, in 2001 and 2002 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Elizabeth. He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact in 2004.

DeFrias told NBC News that officials with the Colegio del Caribe school in Punta Cana know of his past. They did not respond to calls for comment from NBC.

The 47-year-old said he doesn't "feel the attraction" to children anymore but "I'm not telling you that maybe someday it won't be there."

A New Jersey judge sentenced him to three years of probation and he was permanently barred from contact with children in the state.

DeFrias told NBC News that he did not inform his new employer in the Dominican Republic about his criminal history because the crimes did not happen in that country.

Also read ...

— NJ principal loses credentials after 2nd child-rape lawsuit

— NJ gets 78,000 child-abuse calls a year, and it's trending upward

— NJ school didn't call cops on rape-accused coach, prosecutor says

— Mass abuse at NJ school — Group sex with kids went on for years