Car winds up entirely in NJ ‘Tuesday Morning’ store

EAST HANOVER — A woman backed through the front window of a Morris County store and wound up completely inside on Sunday.

The 61-year-old West Orange woman told East Hanover police her 2007 Subaru Forester started moving after she started it up in front of the Tuesday Morning store on Route 10, according to Capt. Jack Ambrose. He said she unsuccessfully tried to use her brakes to stop.

The woman's identity was not disclosed by police.

Ambrose said she was parked parallel to the store, a Tuesday Morning, and turned to the right before backing through front of the store.

"Somehow she got confused," Ambrose said, adding that she was taken to Morristown Medical Center to be checked as a precaution. The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the store, according to Ambrose.

The store was determined to be structurally sound following an inspection. "She didn't hit one of the supporting beams," Ambrose said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

