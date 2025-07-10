⚠ Ritz has issued a voluntary recall on cartons of certain products

⚠ The recall is due to a mislabeling error

⚠ Anyone with a peanut allergy should not eat the affected cracker sandwiches

EAST HANOVER — Check your pantry. A popular cracker sandwich snack has been recalled, which could affect you or someone in your home who may have a peanut allergy.

East Hanover-based Mondelēz Global has issued a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack), as well as the 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton.

The crackers were manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, including New Jersey.

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration and Mondelēz, the affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may have been incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety, when the product may have been the peanut butter variety.

People with a peanut allergy may be at risk for serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the mislabeled crackers.

All outer cartons affected are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement indicting that the product “contains peanuts,” the USFDA said.

The recall is exclusively for the four carton sizes with the best buy dates listed in the grid below.

No other Ritz products are included in the recall. The USFDA also made it clear that cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by the recall.

There have been no reports of any injuries or illness to date related to these products, Mondelēz said in a statement.

The recall was issued after Mondelēz discovered that film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error. Corrective actions are being taken.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy are being advised not to eat the affected crackers, and should discard them.

Anyone who may have questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24/7 to get more information about the recall.

