PARAMUS — A 12-year-old boy was one of four arrested after a stolen BMW chase on the Garden State Parkway late Monday night.

At 11 p.m., a Paramus officer in the township's north end neighborhoods spotted a red BMW M3 that had been reported stolen from East Hanover, police told NJ.com. When the officer tried to pull the sports sedan over, the driver took off onto Route 17 and then the Garden State Parkway.

The BMW exited the Parkway in Clifton and stopped less than a mile away at the intersection of Pilgrim Drive and Priscilla Street. The occupants tried to run but officers were able to take four of the five occupants in the car into custody.

Capture in Clifton

Three adults aged 18-24 and the boy were each charged with receiving stolen property, according to NJ.com.

A fifth occupant is still on the run. While the arrests were being made, the BMW was still moving and ran over a Paramus police officer's foot.

