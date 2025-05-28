12-year-old arrested in stolen BMW chase on NJ highways

12-year-old arrested in stolen BMW chase on NJ highways

Welcome to Paramus sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)

🚨A car stolen in East Hanover was spotted in a Paramus neighborhood

🚨Police pursued the BMW on the Parkway to Clifton

🚨4 suspects, including a 12-year-old bo,y were charged

PARAMUS — A 12-year-old boy was one of four arrested after a stolen BMW chase on the Garden State Parkway late Monday night.

At 11 p.m., a Paramus officer in the township's north end neighborhoods spotted a red BMW M3 that had been reported stolen from East Hanover, police told NJ.com. When the officer tried to pull the sports sedan over, the driver took off onto Route 17 and then the Garden State Parkway.

The BMW exited the Parkway in Clifton and stopped less than a mile away at the intersection of Pilgrim Drive and Priscilla Street. The occupants tried to run but officers were able to take four of the five occupants in the car into custody.

ALSO READ: Head-on crash on Route 31 between car, truck kills 1

Map shows East Hanover, Paramus and Clifton (Google Maps/Canva)
loading...

Capture in Clifton

Three adults aged 18-24 and the boy were each charged with receiving stolen property, according to NJ.com.

A fifth occupant is still on the run. While the arrests were being made, the BMW was still moving and ran over a Paramus police officer's foot.

\

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more

It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. 

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Bergen County, Clifton, East Hanover, Morris County, Paramus, Passaic County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM