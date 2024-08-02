NJ mom charged in death of baby left in vehicle for over 4 hours

🚨 A passer-by noticed the 6-month-old inside a parked vehicle on July 17

🚨 The heat index was 101 degrees at the time with an excessive heat warning in effect

🚨 The girl's mother was charged with endangering

EAST HANOVER — The mother of an infant who police say left her daughter inside a hot car in over 100-degree heat was charged and released Thursday.

The 6-month-old girl was noticed by a passerby inside the car parked in a lot on South Ridgedale Avenue on July 17, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

First responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the girl. She was brought to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Carroll said Patelli left her daughter in a vehicle for four-and-a-half hours. He did not disclose why Patelli left the girl.

Her mother, Livia Patelli, 33, of Roseland, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and was held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. She was released Thursday following a detention hearing.

ALSO READ: NJ welcomes home journalist freed from Russian captivity

Map shows the intersection of Route 10 and Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover Map shows the intersection of Route 10 and Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover (Canva) loading...

How to prevent tragedy

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said an excessive heat warning was in effect for the entire state the day of the incident. The temperature at the nearby Basking Ridge weather station was 91 degrees but humidity pushed the heat index to 101.

An 8-week-old girl died July 15 after being left unattended inside her father's vehicle outside a Hebrew school in Lakewood. The infant was left for "an extended period of time," which killed her, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The infant's father, Avraham Chaitovsky, 28, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with second-degree child endangerment.

Being left inside a car longer than 10 minutes can be fatal. The temperature inside a vehicle can rise significantly, even with cooler temperatures outside, within the first 15 to 30 minutes.

How to remind yourself about kids in the car Kids and Car Safety has tips to help remind drivers to check the back seat for children. 🚗 Make sure your child is never left alone in a car. 🚗 Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you. 🚗 Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.) 🚗 Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled. 🚗 Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow