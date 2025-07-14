🚨 Police say Djimmy Evra drove an NJ Transit bus into a police officer's patrol vehicle

🚨 The Roseland officer in the vehicle was on active duty at the time

🚨 The bus driver was charged assault by auto and other charges

ROSELAND — A bus driver was charged after a crash that left a police officer seriously injured.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said a marked vehicle driven by Roseland police officer Marc Miller was hit by the NJ Transit bus that sped through a red light on June 20 at the intersection of Livington Avenue and Prudential Drive at 4:10 p.m.

Miller was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver, Djimmy Evra, 40, of Orange, and three passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries. Evra is charged with fourth-degree assault by auto and related offenses.

“The investigation indicates that this was a senseless accident which could have been avoided. Reckless driving puts lives at risk, and we will hold anyone accountable who endangers public safety whether they are behind the wheel of a personal vehicle or public transportation," Stephens said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Murphy under 2nd investigation by Trump loyalist prosecutor

Helping a officer's family in need

Officers from several departments clapped as Millers was released from University Hospital to Kessler’s Institute for Rehabilitation to continue his recovery. A GoFund Me campaign has been created to help support his family, which includes a 2-year-old daughter.

A "Dine to Donate" fundraiser is scheduled at the Franklin Steakhouse and Tavern in Fairfield on Thursday, July 24. Diners who present a flier about the event will have 10% of their bill approved to the Roseland Police Foundation.

NJ Transit on Monday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the crash or the status of Evra with the agency.

Julia Labbate contributed to this report

