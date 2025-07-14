✅ Gov. Murphy insinuated that someone who is in the U.S. illegally stayed at his home

Gov. Phil Murphy faces a second investigation by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba into immigration related issues, according to the New York Times.

Three unnamed sources told the Times that the FBI has tried to interview four people in connection with Murphy's comment in February. In a video livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel, Murphy dared ICE to raid his multi-million-dollar Navesink River property, giving the impression that he may be harboring someone who is in the country illegally.

Murphy's office later walked back the comments and said no one ever stayed at his home. But the remark quickly stirred up a reaction from Trump border czar Tom Homan, who called Murphy's comment "foolish" and worthy of investigation.

Murphy's office on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about Habba's investigation.

Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy in a group picture at the Club Cup Finals and World Cup at MetLife Stadium



Not Haba's first investigation of the governor

In April, Habba told Fox News personality Sean Hannity that she is investigating Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin because she believes the state's Immigrant Trust Directive violates orders from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Trump to remove violent criminals from the country. Both Murphy and Platkin downplayed the news.

"On the Immigrant Trust Directive, it's settled law. It's been upheld by judges appointed by President Trump," Platkin said. "I don't typically launch investigations on cable news networks."

The governor later said the state goes after criminals "hard" regardless of their immigration status and that directive has helped make New Jersey "the safest state in America," by his estimation.

Habba, who as interim attorney for New Jersey must vacate the office after 120 days, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the office permanently.

Murphy and Habba appear to have temporarily made peace as they posed for a picture during the FIFA Club Cup Finals and the World Cup at MetLife Stadium.

