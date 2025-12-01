A lot of people are worried in America right now about the economy. Plenty of folks in New Jersey are living paycheck to paycheck, with roughly half reporting they’re struggling to pay bills.

Whether founded or unfounded, some have fears of cuts to Medicaid and Social Security. When you’re living this way, the holidays can be a bitter reminder of feeling less than.

Family Destinations Guide took a hard look at towns across our state where someone might have a better life when trying to live cheaply on Social Security. Believe it or not, they say there are nine towns where you can exist on the cheap here in expensive New Jersey. Here are those nine towns and what the site said about them.

Sea Girt Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

A town at the shore with a lot of retirees, they say, won’t kill your budget. A lot of local shops offer senior discounts, and a lot of affordable housing units. Also, a very walkable town to stores, so you could get by without owning a car and save a lot of money right there.

Beach Haven Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

On beautiful LBI, but more affordable than the surrounding towns, is Beach Haven. The effective property tax rates here are significantly lower than the state average. And for a shore town, that’s hard to beat.

Bridgeton Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Cumberland County has lower property taxes than many other counties in the Garden State, and Bridgeton specifically is known for being an affordable retirement area. Many great farmers’ markets here will even help you save on grocery bills.

Mountainside Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

This one surprises me. I thought anything so near the Watchung Mountains would be out of reach, but they say this town is surprisingly affordable. An extremely low crime rate and lower housing costs than neighbors like Summit and Westfield.

Vineland Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

This is one of the best places to live in the state if you want to live inexpensively. They say that for the price of a cramped condo almost anywhere else here, you can get a full-size home. Plus, their downtown has been revitalized, and you’ll have good access to medical care.

Roseland Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

So how can anything in Essex County be affordable? But that’s where you’ll find Roseland, and they say it is. A small borough with a small-town feel, where if you’re willing to live in a condo or a smaller home, the housing is said to be very affordable. Plus, you’ll get big city amenities like snow removal, for example, but in a small-town atmosphere.

Toms River Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Another town I just assumed would be expensive. While everything in Jersey is more expensive than say, Arkansas, Toms River comparatively is more affordable than a lot of shore areas. You’re not on a barrier island here, but you have water access, beautiful parks, excellent medical facilities, whole neighborhoods designed around retirees looking to save money, etc.. Housing here may not be “cheap” but surprisingly reasonable for being so close to the ocean.

Surf City Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Just like Sea Girt, this shore town on LBI is small and walkable, and reduces your need to maintain car expenses. Property taxes are reasonable, and they say housing costs are lower than in other towns.

Cape May Photo by rod m on Unsplash loading...

No, they’re not crazy at Family Destinations Guide, who put this list together. They’re not saying the whole town. Yes, there are some very expensive homes here.

However, there are certain pockets in Cape May ideal for retirees on fixed incomes. You must root them out, but they say there are some neighborhoods with very affordable housing, lower property taxes, and a very walkable community. Again, cars are expensive, and you might not need one here. They say many people who own cars here rarely bother to use them. Plus, imagine retiring in one of New Jersey’s most gorgeous towns.