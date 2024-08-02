NJ welcomes home journalist freed from Russian captivity

☑️ Princeton native Evan Gershkovich returned from Russia

☑️ Gershkovich was arrested on false charges in March 2023

☑️3 Americans arrived late Thursday after prisoner swap with U.S.

Three Americans held in Russian prisons including Princeton native Evan Gershkovich were back on U.S. soil after arriving at Joint Base Andrews late Thursday night.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were greeted by their families, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris just before midnight after a lengthy trip home from Turkey where they had been handed over by Russia.

Gershkovich picked up his mother and gave her a big hug after getting off the plane.

The three flew from Maryland to Texas and landed at Joint Base San Antonio early Friday to begin medical evaluations after spending some time with their family. If they choose, they can receive treatment that the military offers to wrongfully detained Americans.

Negotiators in backchannel talks stitched together a 24-person deal that required significant concessions from European allies, including the release of a Russian assassin, and secured freedom for a cluster of journalists, suspected spies, political prisoners and others. It was the largest prisoner swap involving Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Evan Gershkovich arrives at Kelly Field in Texas 8/2/24, Evan Gershkovich's high school portrait Evan Gershkovich arrives at Kelly Field in Texas 8/2/24 (AP Photo/Eric Gay), Evan Gershkovich's high school portrait (Princeton Public Schools) loading...

Princeton never forgot

Gershkovich was a member of the Princeton High School Class of 2010. He led the boys' soccer team to a championship in 2009.

“I know I speak for all Evan’s former teachers, his classmates, and the entire Princeton Public Schools community when I share our joy of his return home to the United States and his family," Acting Superintendent Kathleen Foster said.

Wayne Sutcliffe, a teacher and coach, told CBS New York that the soccer team dedicated its 2023 season to Gershkovich. They wore jerseys that read "I stand with Evan."

Planet Princeton reported that an "awareness luncheon scheduled for Aug. 25 at Conte's Pizza will become a welcome home celebration. It wasn't known if Gershkovich would attend. The restaurant was a hang-out in high school for the team.

Princeton Mayor Mark Freda told WHYY the town is happy that a "terrible thing" is over.

“He’s a native son and what anybody goes through, I think we all kind of go through and feel for each other," he was quoted as saying.

Alsu Kurmasheva, Paul Whelan, and Evan Gershkovich, stand with family at Kelly Field in Texas 8/2/24 Alsu Kurmasheva, Paul Whelan, and Evan Gershkovich, stand with family at Kelly Field in Texas 8/2/24 (AP Photo/Eric Gay) loading...

