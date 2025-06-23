A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced in connection to a fatal car crash from October of last year, according to prosecutors.

Ex-East Hanover Sgt. Keith M. Gunther, 42, of Wanaque, pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide, assault by auto, and driving under the influence in April; on Tuesday, he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to authorities.

On Oct. 15, 2024, an off-duty Gunther was involved in a collision on Route 23 North in Riverdale, according to authorities. He was driving south in the northbound lane under the influence when his vehicle struck another, authorities say, killing one and injuring another.

Hamid Shabuddin, age 55, of Paterson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunther is no longer employed at East Hanover police and must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

