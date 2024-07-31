Aftershocks from April’s earthquake shake NJ again
⭕Wednesday's earthquake was New Jersey's 181st aftershock since the initial April quake
⭕It was the strongest aftershock since May
⭕Aftershocks can occur years after the initial quake
Seismic activity has fired up again in New Jersey, following the earthquake that rattled the state back in April.
The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake centered east of Califon was measured at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday morning. Reports of those feeling it are coming mostly from Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
A USGS map shows the epicenter to be along Apple Lane located off Old Turnpike Road (County Route 517).
How long do aftershocks last?
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that normally an earthquake under a magnitude 3.0 is rarely felt by humans and causes very little damage to infrastructure.
It is the 181st aftershock from the April 5 earthquake that shook the same area. It is the strongest since May 24 when a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered in the same area. The April 5 earthquake was a magnitude 4.8 and the state's stongest since 1884.
“Aftershocks can continue over weeks, months, or years. In general, the larger the mainshock, the larger and more numerous the aftershocks, and the longer they will continue,” USGS Steve Sobie told New Jersey 101.5 after an aftershock in May.
