Earthquake rumbles through New Jersey early Friday morning

A small earthquake shook New Jersey early Friday morning in the same area of the April 4 earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 2.9 earthquake on the Richter scale centered WSW of Gladstone Friday morning around 3:50 a.m. It appears to have an epicenter along Flint Hill Road in Tewksbury.

The USGS received over 500 reports from individuals feeling the earthquake as of 5:30 a.m. Friday. Most of the reports came from Hunterdon, Somerset and Morris counties but also as far south as Burlington County and north into Sussex.

There are also reports from Westchester County and Long Island in New York State and in Connecticut.

Aftershock kits

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that normally an earthquake under a magnitude 3.0 is rarely felt by humans and there is very little damage to infrastructure.

There have been 160 aftershocks since the April 4 earthquake that measured a magnitude 4.8. Before Thursday the most recent was a magnitude 1.6 ESE of Califon on Tuesday.

"Aftershock kits" have been deployed in and around the April 4's earthquake's epicenter (Hunterdon County) by the U.S. Geological Survey and experts at labs around the country. The temporary seismometers, which are scheduled to be here for months, are taking in any rumblings that may occur in the aftermath of the quake.

Experts will learn more about the frequency of aftershocks, and how energetic they can be. In general, studying aftershocks can provide researchers with vital information about the nature of earthquakes so society can be best prepared for future events.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

