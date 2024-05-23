🚨 Child taken to hospital

🚨 The victim was hit repeatedly

🚨 Woman is charged with child abuse, aggravated assault

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County woman has been arrested for using a baseball bat to severely beat a child, according to police.

An Egg Harbor Township police officer responded to a home in the Cardiff section of town around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

He found a child who had suffered "significant injuries" as a result of repeatedly being hit with the weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

(Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services via Facebook) (Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services via Facebook) loading...

Police arrested Muddasra Afzal, 31, of Egg Harbor Township at the home.

Afzal is charged with child endangerment, aggravated assault, child abuse, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She is being held at Atlantic County jail.

Authorities did not reveal the age of the victim or the relationship between the victim and Afzal.

SEE ALSO: NJ city councilwoman accused of DWI after Range Rover hits tree

Help is available If you believe a child in New Jersey has been subjected to abuse, contact police and the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877 NJ ABUSE (1-877-652-2873).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman