NJ mayor offers redo date night to NFL star after ‘Karen’ confrontation

MARGATE — A date night at the Jersey Shore was rudely interrupted for Jason and Kylie Kelce, by a loud woman trying to force a photo with the celebrity couple.

The viral incident prompted the Mayor of Margate to issue an apology on behalf of the community and offer a “redo” date night, on him.

Kelces in Margate (WTTWPodcast via Instagram) Kelces in Margate (WTTWPodcast via Instagram) loading...

“As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife," Margate City Mayor Michael Collins added in his statement on Facebook, days after the Memorial Day weekend incident.

The newly retired Eagles pro and his wife have been known to frequent the southern stretch of the Shore, as the Pennsylvania residents have a vacation home in Sea Isle City.

Margate (Google Maps) Margate (Google Maps) loading...

While out for dinner without their three young children, a possibly drunk spectator wanted to take a selfie with the spouses, who were apparently still in their vehicle, according to the “Word to the Wise” podcast that shared a video on Instagram.

The Kelces politely declined, according to onlookers.

Instead of moving on, the woman — labeled a "Karen" by the internet — became belligerent, yelling about how the Kelces wouldn’t be allowed back in town.

Kylie Kelce stepped up and told the woman that she was embarrassing herself — and added what sounds like “you can smell the alcohol on your breath.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia (Lisa Lake_Getty Images for Prime Video) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce on Sept. 8, 2023 in Philadelphia (Lisa Lake_Getty Images for Prime Video) loading...

Overwhelming public response online to the entire incident has been support for the Kelces and aggravation at such an entitled attitude by a stranger.

Jason Kelce recently tweeted a longer statement, which in part read "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt