ABSECON — An Atlantic City man has been indicted for a hit-and-run earlier this year that killed a 17-year-old boy, according to authorities.

Everette Williams, 52, was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on Tuesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Williams is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal crash and other motor vehicle offenses.

According to prosecutors, Williams was the driver of a Jeep Compass that hit a pedestrian on White Horse Pike in Absecon on Feb. 17. He was driving with a suspended license.

Image released in hit-run investigation (Absecon police)

The crash in the westbound lanes near the Executive Motel around 9:23 p.m. killed a 17-year-old boy. Authorities have only identified the victim as J.J.

Williams kept driving instead of stopping to help the teenager, prosecutors said.

On top of leaving the scene, officials also said Williams removed the vehicle identification number (VIN) from the Jeep before abandoning it.

Days after the fatal accident, Absecon police released images of the vehicle and asked the public to help find it. They said the vehicle suffered heavy damage to its front end.

Williams was arrested nearly three months later on May 16.

