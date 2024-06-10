Deadly weekend in NJ: At least 5 killed on roads

✅ Pedestrians were involved in two of the crashes

✅ One of the crashes was a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist

✅ The number of fatal crashes this year in New Jersey is up significantly from 2023

It was a tragic weekend on New Jersey's highways with at least five reported deaths during the weekend between late Friday night and Sunday.

According to State Police records there has been a significant increase in year-to-date fatal crashes between 2023 and 2024. So far there have been 270 fatal crashes with 284 fatalities. A year ago there were 209 fatal crashes with 219 deaths.

Pedestrian killed in Absecon

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 30 near the Delilah Road overpass in Absecon late Friday night. The driver remained at the scene. The identities of the pedestrian and driver have not been disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged.

The crash happened hours after Absecon police issued 61 citations for speed-related offenses Friday morning on Route 30 as part of a zero-tolerance speed campaign with Atlantic City police. The initiative continues through the summer, according to police.

Crash in Brick

Brick police reported a crash at the intersection of Brick Boulevard and Chambers Bridge Road in Brick around 1 p.m. Saturday but disclosed no details. Two people were killed in the crash, according to State Police.

Hamilton death

A 27-year-old Trenton man died after being struck by a FedEx van on Route 130 while he crossed the highway near Klockner Road in Hamilton late Saturday night, according to Hamilton police.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

SUV that police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Jackson 6/9/24 SUV that police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Jackson 6/9/24 (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Fatal hit-and-run in Jackson

A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a driver trying to avoid a head-on crash on Farmingdale Road in Jackson, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

A 2017 Audi A4 was headed west around noon when it swerved into the left lane to avoid a head-on crash with an SUV. The Audi hit the bicyclist and then hit a tree. The SUV kept going and never stopped, according to Billhimer.

Investigators are looking for a red or maroon Hyundai that may have been driven by a woman with a young boy as a passenger.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Billhimer did not disclose the identity.

