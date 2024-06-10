Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Jackson, NJ

⭕ An Audi sedan hit a bicyclist after swerving from an SUV

⭕ The SUV did not stop

⭕ The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the crash

JACKSON — A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a driver trying to avoid a head-on crash on Farmingdale Road.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said a 2017 Audi A4 was headed west about noon when it swerved into the left lane to avoid a head-on crash with an SUV.

The Audi hit the bicyclist and then hit a tree. The SUV kept going and never stopped, according to Billhimer.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Billhimer did not disclose the identity.

One of at least five highway deaths on NJ roads

An investigation determined that the SUV may have been a red or maroon Hyundai driven by a woman. A young boy may have been a passenger in the SUV.

The driver of the Audi was taken to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township with minor injuries.

Farmingdale Road, which becomes Hulses Corner Road and Georgia Tavern Road, is a shortcut between Jackson Mills Road in Jackson and Route 9 in Howell.

The fatality was one of at least five deaths on New Jersey highways between Friday night and Sunday. It was also the 23rd fatality on an Ocean County road and the third in Jackson in 2024.

