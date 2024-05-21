Small plane crash lands upside down in Hunterdon County, NJ
🔴 The plane was brought down in a hayfield off Ellis Road in Holland Township
🔴 The pilot suffered minor injuries
🔴 The plane is registered to a Massachusetts man
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — A small plane wound up upside down after making an emergency landing Monday afternoon.
Holland Township Police said the pilot, who was the only person on board, suffered minor injuries when he brought the single-engine plane down in a hayfield off Ellis Road around 4:25 p.m. Images show the plane upside down.
The Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company said there was no fuel leak.
ALSO READ: NJ school reveals shocking data breach: kept secret for a year
Owned by a Massachusetts man
FAA records show the plane was an Acro II, a two-seater with an open cockpit. The plane was built in 1987 and is owned by Paul Letourneau of Plymouth, Ma. Holland police did not disclose the name of the pilot.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.
A plane crash in Holland Township in 2014 claimed the life of pilot Joseph Borin, 71, of Readington. His plane went down in the rain and fog on a hilltop in what was desrcibed as a "rough and rugged" area on approach to Alexandria Airport.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
It's official: These are New Jersey's top baby names of 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander