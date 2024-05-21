Small plane crash lands upside down in Hunterdon County, NJ

🔴 The plane was brought down in a hayfield off Ellis Road in Holland Township

🔴 The pilot suffered minor injuries

🔴 The plane is registered to a Massachusetts man

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — A small plane wound up upside down after making an emergency landing Monday afternoon.

Holland Township Police said the pilot, who was the only person on board, suffered minor injuries when he brought the single-engine plane down in a hayfield off Ellis Road around 4:25 p.m. Images show the plane upside down.

The Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company said there was no fuel leak.

Small plane after crashing in Holland Township 5/20/24 Small plane after crashing in Holland Township 5/20/24 (Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company, INC) loading...

Owned by a Massachusetts man

FAA records show the plane was an Acro II, a two-seater with an open cockpit. The plane was built in 1987 and is owned by Paul Letourneau of Plymouth, Ma. Holland police did not disclose the name of the pilot.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

A plane crash in Holland Township in 2014 claimed the life of pilot Joseph Borin, 71, of Readington. His plane went down in the rain and fog on a hilltop in what was desrcibed as a "rough and rugged" area on approach to Alexandria Airport.

