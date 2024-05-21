Small plane crash lands upside down in Hunterdon County, NJ

Small plane crash lands upside down in Hunterdon County, NJ

Small plane after crashing in Holland Township 5/20/24 (Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company, INC)

🔴 The plane was brought down in a hayfield off Ellis Road in Holland Township

🔴 The pilot suffered minor injuries

🔴 The plane is registered to a Massachusetts man

 

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — A small plane wound up upside down after making an emergency landing Monday afternoon.

Holland Township Police said the pilot, who was the only person on board, suffered minor injuries when he brought the single-engine plane down in a hayfield off Ellis Road around 4:25 p.m. Images show the plane upside down.

The Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company said there was no fuel leak.

ALSO READ: NJ school reveals shocking data breach: kept secret for a year

Small plane after crashing in Holland Township 5/20/24 (Holland Township Volunteer Fire Company, INC)
loading...

Owned by a Massachusetts man

FAA records show the plane was an Acro II, a two-seater with an open cockpit. The plane was built in 1987 and is owned by Paul Letourneau of Plymouth, Ma. Holland police did not disclose the name of the pilot.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

A plane crash in Holland Township in 2014 claimed the life of pilot Joseph Borin, 71, of Readington. His plane went down in the rain and fog on a hilltop in what was desrcibed as a "rough and rugged" area on approach to Alexandria Airport.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

It's official: These are New Jersey's top baby names of 2023

The Social Security Administration has released the most recent list of top baby names in the United States in 2023 (updated May 2024). Here's a look at those specific to New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical)

New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages

The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Holland Township, Hunterdon County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM