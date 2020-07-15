Burglar raped elderly woman in her Union Township home, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 34-year-old Bronx man has been charged with raping an elderly woman in her home.

Prosecutors say the woman identified Richard Darby as the man who sexually assaulted her early Monday morning. Darby was arrested Wednesday on Manila Avenue in Jersey City.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree aggravated sexual contact during a burglary.

A Superior Court judge gas ordered Darby held without bail until trial.

Prosecutors on Wednesday did not release other details about the crime or how Darby was identified or caught. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether Darby had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.