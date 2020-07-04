NJ assisted-living staffer charged with raping 82-year-old woman

MORRIS PLAINS — A worker at an assisted-living facility has been charged with raping an 82-year-old resident.

Morris County prosecutors said that the woman was raped Friday at Arbor Terrace Morris Plains.

Anthony Ligon, a 61-year-old maintenance technician at the facility, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The Morristown resident was being held Saturday at the Morris County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors did not release other details about the investigation.

In a written statement on Saturday, the facility says it takes "any allegation of misconduct seriously" and does "not tolerate any form of abuse"

"While we cannot provide details on the alleged incident because there is an ongoing investigation, what we can tell you is that we acted swiftly, immediately calling the police, notifying the resident’s family, suspending the staff member in question and reporting the allegation to the New Jersey Department of Health. We are working with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation," Arbor Terrace Morris Plains' statement said. "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the residents entrusted to our care — they are our family."

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.